 

Apartheid-era killer Ferdinand Barnard released on parole - report

2019-04-02 11:07

Pelane Phakgadi and Jenni Evans

Ferdi Barnard in 1996 (File, Netwerk24)

Ferdi Barnard in 1996 (File, Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Ferdinand Barnard, the killer of anti-apartheid activist David Webster, was released from prison on Tuesday, according to The Citizen.  

Correctional Services Minister Michael Masutha granted Barnard parole last month and the minister indicated that he would be released on April 2.

The Citizen reported that multiple sources had confirmed Barnard's release on Tuesday, but did not name them. 

Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo told News24 that Barnard's release date was on Tuesday but did not say whether he was out of prison. He added that there had been no hiccups. 

Barnard was sentenced to life imprisonment in June 1998 after he was convicted of numerous charges, including murder, attempted murder, defeating the ends of justice and the unlawful possession of firearms. He has served more than 20 years of his sentence.

One of the two murder charges was in connection with Webster's killing in 1989. Webster was shot and killed at the behest of the apartheid police's security branch, the Civil Cooperation Bureau (CCB). In reaching the decision, Masutha satisfied himself that Barnard had met all the requirements for release on parole, the department said. 

Consultations

"As part of the consultations prior to finalising his decision, minister Masutha personally engaged with Ms Maggie Friedman, Dr Webster's partner. After raising her concerns with minister Masutha, Ms Friedman indicated that she had no objection to the placement of Mr Barnard on parole."

According to Masutha's spokesperson Max Mpuzana: "The CCB misinformed Mr Barnard and told him that Dr Webster, a pacifist, was involved in terrorist activities."

Friedman told News24 that Masutha had consulted her on the developments, but she felt that it was not up to her to decide whether Barnard should be released or not.

"It's not my place to grant him parole or not," said Friedman.

Asked whether if she was able to forgive Barnard, she said: "I have never been able to understand the process of forgiveness, but I am able to leave it behind."

Read more: 'I am able to leave it behind' - Maggie Friedman on release of apartheid assassin Ferdi Barnard

34 charges

The SA Press Association reported in 1998 that Barnard had pleaded not guilty to 34 charges ranging from murder and attempted murder to fraud and intimidation. 

The charges also included the attempted murder of late justice minister Dullah Omar in 1989.

Webster was shot dead on May 1, 1989 outside his house in Troyeville, Johannesburg, which he shared with Friedman. His shooting in broad daylight shocked and horrified the human rights and anti-apartheid community.

An anthropologist by qualification, Webster had also been studying the effects of torture on detainees during apartheid as part of his broader studies. 

Masutha said the decision did not mean the end of Barnard's life sentence. The community corrections office will supervise and monitor him as he serves the remainder of his sentence in the community for the rest of his natural life.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    michael masutha  |  ferdi barnard  |  crime  |  prisons
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH LIVE: State capture inquiry to focus on evidence of politicians' security upgrades

2019-04-02 10:16

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Police officer caught on camera kicking and punching woman
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto winner walks away with R200 000! 2019-03-31 21:24 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 