Apartheid-era foreign affairs minister Pik Botha was admitted to a Pretoria hospital, his family confirmed on Thursday.

His granddaughter Jessica Botha told News24 that her grandfather was well taken care of.

"He is with his wife (Ina) and his son, my dad (musician Piet Botha)," she said, without specifying the reason for the hospital admission.

Botha was born in April 1932, and according to SA History Online the law graduate started in the foreign affairs department in 1953.

In April 1977, he was appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs and represented the constituency of Westdene in Johannesburg. Botha was appointed minister of mineral of energy affairs in 1994 and resigned from that post in May 1996

Botha famously changed allegiance from the National Party to the African National Congress in 2000.

The 86-year-old's admission to hospital comes at the same time as that of former political adversary, Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu, who is undergoing tests, on Thursday.

