 

'Apartheid is very much still alive' in Western Cape - Jessie Duarte

2019-04-27 17:00

Ethan Van Diemen

ANC Deputy Secretary General campaigns in Western Cape (Photo: Supplied)

ANC Deputy Secretary-General Jessie Duarte on Saturday claimed that in the DA-governed Western Cape ''apartheid is very much still alive'' and that the province needs to be ''liberated'' by the ANC.

Duarte was out campaigning doing door-to-doors in the Western Cape on Freedom Day. The ANC recently made clear their intentions for a ''superhuman effort'' to reclaim control of the province that the party lost to the DA in 2009.

On Saturday, on the 25th anniversary of the first democratic elections held in South Africa, Duarte said:''Today is a quarter century of our freedom in this country. What we must understand is that what is freedom for people in other provinces is not freedom for people in the Western Cape. Here, apartheid is very much still alive. Here, separate development is still very much alive. Unequal distribution of services is still very much alive in the Western Cape''

Duarte added that people in the Western Cape "still suffer from an attitude that black people don't need clean water every day. There are people who believe that a black child shouldn't get a meal every day and I'm sure that many of the leadership of the provincial government of the Western Cape don't understand that when they get up and they have breakfast there are people here in the Western Cape who have not had food the night before and will not be having breakfast the same day that they have".

''We say we must liberate the Western Cape, we must liberate it now and people in the Western Cape need to stand with the ANC,'' Duarte added.

At a press conference on Thursday, Western Cape ANC elections co-ordinator Ebrahim Rasool said according to their understanding of the recent polls, there are about 13% of Western Cape voters who are still undecided.

The province has already been visited by other ANC heavyweights and members of the top six such as President Cyril Ramaphosa who, when campaigning in Delft made contested claims about the provincial government's track record in housing delivery. The president also visited businesspeople in the agricultural sector in Stellenbosch.

Most recently, ANC Secretary General, Ace Magashule campaigned in the province, when he visited Phillipi - a visit that ended in controversy after he seemingly breached the stated non-racial character of the ANC by asking for people to not vote for ''umlungu''. That visit was followed up by another to Paradise Park near Hermanus where Magashule told residents that the ANC is a party for black and white.

anc  |  jessie duarte  |  cape town  |  politics
