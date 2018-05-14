 

Apartheid was not a crime against humanity - AfriForum CEO

2018-05-14 15:41

Amanda Khoza

Kallie Kriel. (Picture: Theana Breugem)

Kallie Kriel. (Picture: Theana Breugem)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

AfriForum's CEO says apartheid was not a crime against humanity.

Eusebius McKaiser, who hosted Kallie Kriel on his Radio 702 show on Monday to discuss farm murders, asked him what he thought about apartheid.

Afterwards, McKaiser took to Twitter, saying: "Kallie Kriel tells me 'I don't think Apartheid was a crime against humanity.' WTF [sic]".

Kriel called News24 to explain the context of what he had said during the interview.

"He asked me for my views on apartheid and I stated that we do not justify apartheid. We believed that the system infringed on the dignity of people on the basis of race."

He added that "apartheid was wrong".

"We do not beat around the bush about that. What I said to Eusebius is that a crime against humanity is the gassing of six million Jews in gas chambers. In my view, you cannot equate that to the 700 people that were killed by the security police during apartheid."

Without providing proof, Kriel was adamant that only 700 people were killed during apartheid.

"It was wrong to infringe on the rights of the people... [but this] cannot be equated to (Adolf) Hitler or communism. That equation cannot be made. You cannot equate crimes against humanity with apartheid.

"There was not a mass killing of people," said Kriel. 




Read more on:    afriforum  |  kallie kriel  |  eusebius mckaiser

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

DA opens extortion, corruption case against Manana

56 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Cold snap brings snow, as winter sets in
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday, May 12 2018-05-12 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 