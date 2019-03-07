 

Application for right of individuals to stand for elections delayed

2019-03-07 16:55

Kamva Somdyala

Judge Siraj Desai (File, Jaco Marais, Netwerk24)

Judge Siraj Desai (File, Jaco Marais, Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The application to hear the rights of individuals to stand for national and provincial elections independently was delayed in the Western Cape High Court when Judge Siraj Desai insisted that political parties represented in the National Assembly be joined in the application.

The application came as a result of the 2018 Constitutional Court judgment on political party funding. In delivering his judgment at the time, Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng also noted that citizens equally had the right "to stand for public office and, if elected, to hold office".

"The right to stand for public office is tied up to the right to 'vote in elections for any legislative body' that is constitutionally established.

"Meaning, every adult citizen may in terms of the Constitution stand as an independent candidate to be elected to municipalities, provincial legislatures or the National Assembly," Mogoeng said.

Read: Cope's Lekota to introduce bill to allow independents to run for Parliament

On Thursday, Judge Desai and advocate Alan Nelson - who appeared on behalf of the applicant, New Nation Movement - were caught in a back and forth, with Nelson arguing that political parties represented in the National Assembly need not be joined in the application.

Judge Desai disagreed, saying political parties had a direct interest in the outcome of the application.

"Those who have material interest [in the matter] must be joined. Political parties [in the National Assembly] have an interest in the conditions under which elections take place and I may trigger a constitutional crisis if I don’t grant the joinder order," said the judge.

Nelson lambasted political parties, which, according to him, were served with papers for the matter, but didn’t attend the meeting to ascertain whether they would join the application or not.

Judge Desai, however, said it was important that political parties be joined. In handing down his order, he said political parties in the National Assembly must be given notice again by Monday, and that they must decide whether to participate or not in proceedings.

The matter was postponed to March 27.

Read more on:    cape town  |  judiciary  |  politics  |  courts  |  elections 2019
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Ramaphosa refuses to disclose value of son's Bosasa contract

2019-03-07 16:29

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
PODCAST | Justice Denied: 'Freedom or death' - the choices for a man wrongfully convicted of murder
Traffic Alerts
Here are the results for the Wednesday, 6 March Lottery draw 2019-03-06 21:03 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 