What To Read Next

Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu will spend his birthday in a Cape Town hospital, the Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation said.

Tutu will be celebrating his 87th birthday on Sunday.

"The board and staff of the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation wish the Archbishop a blessed 87th birthday and a speedy return to good health," the foundation said in a statement.

The FW de Klerk Foundation also congratulated the Nobel Laureate.

"We rejoice in his life and achievements, and in the relative good health he has been enjoying," the foundation said.

"He has, throughout his life, fought for justice and reconciliation. He has consistently spoken out against injustices and wrong actions, irrespective of who the perpetrators were."

Tutu has been in hospital since last week Thursday when he was admitted for a series of tests.

He has been open about his determination to overcome prostate cancer.

He is also passionate about supporting treatment initiatives for tuberculosis after he had the illness as a child.