Archbishop Makgoba calls on new ANC leadership to replace Zuma as head of state

Cape Town – Anglican Archbishop Thabo Makgoba wants the newly elected leadership of the ANC "to act quickly and decisively" to replace President Jacob Zuma as the head of state.

Makgoba, who was preaching at the Midnight Mass in St George's Cathedral in Cape Town on Christmas eve, said the ruling party should follow up with a "targeted Cabinet reshuffle" after replacing Zuma.

"I cannot see how two centres of power – one centred on the party and the other to the State – can collaborate, when their values seem diametrically opposed to one another. I cannot see how the ANC will make a clean break with the past and set us on a new course, unless the new leaders elected at Nasrec last week, supported by their MPs in Parliament, act boldly and quickly to replace Mr Zuma as President of the country, and to follow that up with a carefully targeted Cabinet reshuffle.

“If they don't, we can see their fate written in the histories of other liberation movements in the world who have failed to adapt: they will lose power," Makgoba said.

He said, if new ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa wants his party to get a new lease of life, he and the new leadership will need "to cut the umbilical cord which ties them to the Zuma era, quickly and decisively".

"Our economy is floundering, unemployment is rising and those cohorts of corruption, who see they are losing influence, are making ever more desperate attempts to loot what they can before their party is over. On top of that, the divisions in the ANC have led to a paralysis in decision-making and the implementation of policy. It is time to say: 'Enough is enough'."

Makgoba said he has told the new ANC leadership that the faith community will support their efforts "but only on the strict condition that they must work together to re-establish values-based, ethical and moral leadership".

He said a few nights ago, he watched Ramaphosa promise South Africans that his party will be more responsive and more accountable to the citizens and that it will reach out to community organisations and other organs of civil society.

'He has to act'

"Moreover, he told us that the ANC will act against corruption, collusion and other economic crimes, whether they be in the private or public sector. Most importantly, he told us that the people of South Africa want action, not words.

"Whether he acknowledges it or not, he knows and we know that means he has to act in the matter of President Zuma," he said.

The Archbishop of the Anglican Church of Southern Africa said Ramaphosa knows and the citizens know that "Zuma and his cohorts of corruption have been behaving as if they own the South African Treasury".

"But they don't: the resources of the Treasury are the common property of all South Africans, to be deployed for the common good, not for the interests of a few. Shame on Mr Zuma for allowing people with dirty feet to walk through his mind and heart. And shame on his fellow leaders in the ANC for allowing him to get away with it until now," he said.

He encouraged South Africans to join the debate on land and economic reform.

"The ANC's resolution supporting the expropriation of land without compensation cries out for the establishment – which I suggested from this pulpit last Christmas – of a kind of Codesa process to negotiate just, rational and broadly-accepted reforms on the ownership of land."

Makgoba suggested that after the country's liberation, "too many of us folded our arms and waited for the government to fulfil our dreams".

"God expects us to stand up, to speak up, to fight corruption and maladministration. We need a revolution in our thinking and our being. A revrevolution in which we use our numbers to promote moral and ethical values and to bring about the flourishing of all South Africans," he said.