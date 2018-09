A 37-year-old man from Willowvale, Eastern Cape has been arrested for the alleged murder of his 67-year-old father.



This after an argument broke out between the two on Friday, resulting in them stabbing each other, police spokesperson Captain Jackson Manatha says.

“They were chatting to each other when an argument arose. Both drew their knives and began to stab each other,” Manatha said.

He added that the father was fatally wounded and died on the scene.

Manatha said it was not clear what transpired, which led to the two ultimately attacking each other.

“The identity of the deceased is still being withheld as some of his children are working outside the Eastern Cape province and are yet to be informed of his murder,” he said.

The man will appear before the Willowvale Magistrate’s Court on Monday on a murder charge, Manatha added.