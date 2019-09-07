Argument over girlfriend ends in death, 1 man arrested

A 22-year-old man was stabbed to death in the Eastern Cape after an argument with a 24-year-old man over "a girlfriend they shared", according to police.

Police spokesperson Captain Jackson Manatha said Msobomvu police in Butterworth arrested the 24-year-old man for the stabbing.

"It is alleged that both men quarrelled over a girlfriend they shared. The 22-year-old man was fatally stabbed on his upper body on Saturday [at] around 04:25 at Khayelitsha Squatter Camp, Bika Township, Butterworth."

The 24-year-old man is expected to appear in the Butterworth Magistrate's Court on Monday on a murder charge.

"The identity of the deceased will be withheld until all family members are officially informed of his murder," Manatha said.