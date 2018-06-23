 

Argument over pig slaughtering leads to death of man

2018-06-23 20:24

Iavan Pijoos

(File, iStock)

A 25-year-old man was killed following a fall-out with a friend over the slaughtering of a pig in Willowvale in the Eastern Cape on Friday evening. 

Police spokesperson Captain Jackson Manatha said the dispute broke out after the man demanded to be "in charge" of the pig slaughtering. 

Instead, a 19-year-old boy pulled out his knife and stabbed the man to death. 

The teenager was arrested and is expected to appear in Willowvale Magistrate's Court on Monday for murder. 

"The identity of the deceased is still being withheld until all his relatives are informed of his murder." 
  

