Armed gang rob KZN clinic of vehicle, computers and television sets

The robbers' haul – which included the 14 computers, two flat screen TVs, an old-style analogue TV, a microwave oven and a 30m electric extension cord – were then loaded into the Toyota Quantum.

The robbers then demanded the keys to the clinic's white Toyota bakkie, with departmental markings on the sides.

'Dismayed and disgusted'

The vehicle had been used for community health outreach programmes.

The guards were then taken into a storeroom and locked inside, before the robbers fled. The guards were found at dawn by a patient who had arrived at the facility before others.

After hearing the guards' screams, the patient summoned help from nurses living in adjoining properties.

"We are completely taken aback, dismayed and disgusted by this incident. It is a crying shame. You just know that something has gone terribly wrong in society when a place that the community turns to for its healthcare needs, such as a clinic, is targeted and destroyed in such fashion. Even during apartheid, healthcare workers and the facilities where they worked were spared from harm.