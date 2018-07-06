 

Armed gang ties up workers, ransacks safes at Cape Town Pick n Pay

2018-07-06 15:06

Tammy Petersen

(Gallo Images/Getty Images)

(Gallo Images/Getty Images)

A gang escaped with an undisclosed amount of cash when they robbed the Pick n Pay in Observatory, Cape Town, on Friday morning.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk confirmed that a retail store had been robbed at about 06:00 by unidentified suspects.

"According to reports, a group of men with firearms forced their way into the shop through a back entrance, tied all the workers up in a store room, and forced the key holder to open a couple of safes," he said.

"The suspects took an undisclosed amount of cash from the safes and fled in an unknown vehicle in the direction of the N2 highway."

No shots were fired and no one was injured, Van Wyk said.

A business robbery case was under investigation, and the suspects were still at large, he added.

"Police crime scene experts are still on the scene, combing the area for clues."   

