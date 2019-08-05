Armed guards to be hired for scattering of murdered Ukrainian tourist's ashes at Cape Point

The son of murdered Ukrainian tourist Ivan Ivanov wants to hire armed guards to oversee the scattering of his father's ashes at Cape Point, Rapport reported.

Ivanov was stabbed to death during a robbery while on a walk in Table Mountain National Park in Hout Bay on July 27, News24 reported.

Three suspects have since been arrested for his murder.

On Sunday, a large group of mourners gathered at the site where the father of three was killed as he started a hike.

Framed photographs of Ivanov nestled near a memorial stone erected on the side of the path, with bunches of proteas, roses and fynbos laid respectfully on the gravel.

According to Rapport, Ivanov loved South Africa and had always wanted his ashes to be scattered at Cape Point.

This had reportedly been his third visit to Cape Town.

Ivanov's son, Gleb, told Rapport it was ironic that his father's ashes would be scattered on the same mountain range where he was murdered.

'Most certainly' hire armed guards

He reportedly added that, when he and his wife returns to South Africa in the future to scatter his father's ashes, they would certainly hire armed security guards to accompany them.

Following the attack on Ivanov, police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel André Traut said the three suspects fled with his backpack which contained his personal effects.

André van Schalkwyk, chairperson of the Table Mountain Safety Action Group, told News24 the attack took place a mere 10m up the trail, not far from the car park.



The vicinity is quite overgrown, he said, but is not currently flagged as a hotspot.



The incident is not the first robbery at East Fort but there hasn't been one for a "long time".

In a separate incident, a man has been arrested for throwing a rock at a jogger near Muizenberg on Sunday, hours before the memorial service for Ivanov.

"According to information, three people were jogging between St James and Muizenberg when one of them was hit with a rock by a suspect," said Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana.

"The [suspect], aged 20, was apprehended and handed to the police by one of joggers. He will appear in court once charged."

