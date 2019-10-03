 

Armed men steal pistols, rifles from Northern Cape police station

2019-10-03 10:39

Sesona Ngqakamba

SA Police station (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

SA Police station (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Police in the Northern Cape are on the hunt for four men who robbed the Windsorton police station on Wednesday night.

Windsorton is about 60km north of Kimberley.

It is alleged that four men – who were armed – entered the station, attacked and tied up two officers who were on duty, before robbing them of their service pistols.

The men then stole two other 9mm pistols and two R5 rifles from the station's safe, before escaping in a white Audi A4 with a Botswana registration plate, Hawks spokesperson Nomthandazo Mnisi said.

READ | Alleged armed robber caught after gang hits Somerset West post office

Mnisi said the men also fled with 66 rounds of ammunition.

"On their way, the suspects proceeded to a nearby petrol station where they filled fuel for about R1 000. They told a petrol attendant they would pay using speed point, but fled the scene as the attendant fetched the machine," Mnisi said.

Mnisi said the Hawks were investigating.   

Read more on:    kimberley  |  crime  |  robberies
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Two police officers suspected of KZN Post Office robbery killed in shootout with cops

2019-10-03 10:17

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Three people strike it rich in Daily Lotto 2019-10-02 21:17 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 