Armed robbers hit Spur at Cape Town mall

The police are on the hunt for two armed robbers who targeted a Spur steakhouse at Vangate Mall in Cape Town on Monday.

Two men entered the restaurant at around 09:30 and threatened staff with a firearm, said Western Cape police spokesperson Siyabulela Malo.

"[They] took an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the scene on foot."

No shots were fired and no injuries were reported.

On Monday afternoon, an employee said the restaurant was open for business, adding he was grateful no one had been hurt.

"Detectives are following up all possible leads to bring the perpetrators to book," said Malo.

The same restaurant was hit in August last year when two armed men threatened staff before fleeing with cash from the till.

Comment from the Spur Corporation will be added once it is received.

