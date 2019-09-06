 

Armed robbers shoot and kill security guard in botched Gauteng robbery attempt

2019-09-06 22:38

Kamva Somdyala

A security guard at Dragon City in Johannesburg has been killed in a failed armed robbery attempt, Gauteng police say.

The incident happened on Friday afternoon at approximately 12:45.

According to police, the suspects were spotted driving an Audi Q5.

Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said the suspects' getaway vehicle had been reported hijacked in Johannesburg earlier this month.

"The suspects were cornered in a house at Berta Street, in Braamfontein," said Makhubele.

Six suspects were arrested.

During the arrest, five unlicensed firearms, including two AK-47s and two pistols, were recovered.

Makhubele said the suspects would appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Monday. 

Gauteng SAPS management commended the quick response of officers after members of the community informed the police about the attempted robbery. 

Police urged the community to continue report crime by using the Crime Stop number 0860010111.

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  crime
