 

Armed robbers smash into cash-in-transit van on Pretoria N1, escape with money

2019-11-29 16:37

Dominique Jeftha

SA Police Service. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

A cash-in-transit van was attacked by three gunmen on the N1 in Pretoria on Friday, officials have confirmed.

National police spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili said the vehicle was hit at about 10:00 on Friday while travelling on the N1 north near the Hammanskraal off-ramp.

"A vehicle allegedly drove into the armoured vehicle and the impact caused the AV to roll," said Muridili.

"Another vehicle, an SUV, also came from the same direction and stopped at the scene. Three suspects, all armed with rifles, got out of their car and approached the AV. The suspects allegedly used explosives to bomb the AV and fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

"The guards were all taken to hospital for the injuries sustained when their vehicle rolled."

On Friday morning, security company SBV services confirmed that one of its vans had been hit in the heist.

According to an SBV statement, their teams were currently investigating the incident and would communicate relevant information as soon as it became available.

"SBV’s risk and compliance team is working closely with the [police] to investigate the incident," read the statement.

SBV Group CEO Mark Barrett said: "As a responsible corporate citizen, SBV thoroughly investigates all incidents. SBV does not tolerate any violence, crime and threats to our human lives. We will tirelessly persist in our efforts to mitigate cash-in-transit (CIT) crime and together with the authorities and the CIT industry, we will ensure that the perpetrators involved in CIT attacks are brought to justice."

Members of the public with any information on the incident have been urged to contact SBV’s Early Warning Robbery Hotline.

"This line is active 24/7 and members of the public may contact 083 408 7029 to provide information to SBV’s investigations team. All callers can be assured that confidentiality is maintained."

