 

Armed robbery at Durban business, manager assaulted

2017-12-29 13:01

Mxolisi Mngadi

(Duncan Alfreds, News24)

(Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Durban – Four armed men robbed a business of an undisclosed amount of cash and cellphones in Glen Anil, north of Durban, on Friday morning, police said.

Captain Nqobile Gwala said it is alleged that the four men entered the business premises at about 09:30 and assaulted the store manager.

"At gun point, the suspects took an undisclosed amount of cash and cellphones before fleeing the scene in their getaway car," she said.

According to a Marshall Security statement, one of the men used the butt of a firearm and assaulted the store manager as they left the premises.

"Crisis Medical paramedics attended to the injured man who was stabilised on the scene and later refused hospital transportation," the statement said.

Gwala said no shots were fired during the robbery.

Greenwood Park police are investigating a case of business robbery, she said.

Read more on:    durban  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Register now to get your matric results

2017-11-28 10:30

Inside News24

 
ADVERTORIAL
Competition regulation for a growing and inclusive economy

ADVERTORIAL: The Competition Commission of South Africa is conducting advocacy work in the South African automotive aftermarket industry and has gazetted a Draft Code of Conduct for public comment.

/News
The simple life of Ceres' mountian dwellers
 

New couples should only see each other twice a week

When one enters into a new relationship, one often feels the need to see their other half as often as possible, but that might not be good for the long-term status of your relationship.

 
 

You won't want to miss...

Why are you attracted to women who look like your mother?
The grooming secrets of SA's male celebs
WATCH: 26 days of the LOVE Advent Calendar from Ashley Graham to Ciara
WATCH: The best of Victoria’s Secret Holiday songs
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Camps Bay 11:37 AM
Road name: Victoria Road

Somerset West 11:36 AM
Road name: N2

More traffic reports
Lotto results Wednesday December 27 2017-12-27 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 