Armed robbery at Durban business, manager assaulted

What To Read Next

Durban – Four armed men robbed a business of an undisclosed amount of cash and cellphones in Glen Anil, north of Durban, on Friday morning, police said.

Captain Nqobile Gwala said it is alleged that the four men entered the business premises at about 09:30 and assaulted the store manager.

"At gun point, the suspects took an undisclosed amount of cash and cellphones before fleeing the scene in their getaway car," she said.



According to a Marshall Security statement, one of the men used the butt of a firearm and assaulted the store manager as they left the premises.

"Crisis Medical paramedics attended to the injured man who was stabilised on the scene and later refused hospital transportation," the statement said.

Gwala said no shots were fired during the robbery.

Greenwood Park police are investigating a case of business robbery, she said.