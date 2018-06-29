Armed suspects rob church congregants

Three armed men robbed the congregants of Good News Community in Church in New Brighton in Port Elizabeth on Friday.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said one suspect acted as a lookout while the other two armed suspects entered the church where 15 congregants were preparing food for a church function.

"The suspects demanded their cellphones and cash money. A total of six phones and belongings were taken by the suspects," he said.

"No church money was taken and no shots were fired. The three suspects then fled on foot."

Any person with information that could assist the police in this investigation can contact the New Brighton detectives at 082 303 0540 or 082 296 7774 or alternatively 08600 10111.

