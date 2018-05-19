 

Arms cache discovered in abandoned car in Joburg

2018-05-19 22:19

Tammy Petersen

An arms cache possibly linked to the recent spate of cash-in-transit heists has been discovered by members of the Johannesburg Metro Police Department.

Spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said task team officers had responded to a tip by police intelligence which led them to a block of flats opposite the Oriental Plaza on Saturday.

In the parking lot, a deserted red Audi was spotted and searched.

An AK47, R5 rifle, revolver and 30 loose AK47 rounds were discovered inside.

Minnaar said the vehicle had been hijacked in Brooklyn in April last year.

No arrests have been made, and police are investigating whether the weapons could be linked to the recent surge in cash-in-transit heists in the city, Minnaar added.

On Thursday, five men were arrested after allegedly blowing up two cash-in-transit vans and firing at security officers in Boksburg,

According to police, the robbers travelled in three different cars and shot at the two G4S van, with officers returning fire. Two security guards were shot.

Two vans were blown up before the suspects fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The five were arrested after a police helicopter tracked the men down in Denver, and a Land Rover was recovered with money stashed in the boot, a bakkie and one R4 rifle.

Some suspects are still believed to be at large.

