 

Army's deployment to Cape Town will cost R23m

2019-07-19 17:50

Jan Gerber

Members of SANDF in Hanover Park. (Rodger Bosch, AFP)

Members of SANDF in Hanover Park. (Rodger Bosch, AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The South African National Defence Force's (SANDF) deployment to the Cape Town's gang-ridden areas will cost R23m.

This is revealed in the letter President Cyril Ramaphosa is legally required to write to Parliament when he deploys the SANDF. The letter is contained in Parliament's Announcements, Tablings and Committee Reports distributed on Friday.

Ramaphosa also stated in the letter to Speaker of the National Assembly Thandi Modise that 1 320 members of the SANDF will be deployed.

They will, in cooperation with the police, be responsible for "the prevention and combatting of crime and maintenance and preservation of law and order in the Western Cape," Ramaphosa wrote in his letter, dated July 17.

"The deployment is from 18 July 2019 to 16 September 2019," the letter reads.

"The total expenditure which is expected to be incurred for this employment is R23 391 351.00."

Ramaphosa indicated that he will also inform the National Council of Provinces.

On Thursday, members of the SANDF finally made their appearance on the Cape Flats after Police Minister Bheki Cele announced a week before that Ramaphosa agreed to deploy the army.

News24 reported on Thursday that members of the army were seen finally patrolling the suburbs of Manenberg and Hanover Park.

The police held stop and search operations and roadblocks under the watchful eye of the soldiers. Pedestrians stared at the rifle-carrying reinforcements, most who responded with a greeting or a nod.

Several residents expressed their joy at the SANDF's arrival and the troubled neighbourhoods. Others were cautious and concerned.

Soldiers started arriving in the city last Friday, but paperwork giving the deployment the go-ahead stalled the process.  

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    sandf  |  cape town
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH: 12 SANDF vehicles head out to gang hotspots around Cape Town

2019-07-19 17:45

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: No jackpot prize from Thurday's draw 2019-07-18 21:19 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 