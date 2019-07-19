Army's deployment to Cape Town will cost R23m

The South African National Defence Force's (SANDF) deployment to the Cape Town's gang-ridden areas will cost R23m.

This is revealed in the letter President Cyril Ramaphosa is legally required to write to Parliament when he deploys the SANDF. The letter is contained in Parliament's Announcements, Tablings and Committee Reports distributed on Friday.

Ramaphosa also stated in the letter to Speaker of the National Assembly Thandi Modise that 1 320 members of the SANDF will be deployed.

They will, in cooperation with the police, be responsible for "the prevention and combatting of crime and maintenance and preservation of law and order in the Western Cape," Ramaphosa wrote in his letter, dated July 17.

"The deployment is from 18 July 2019 to 16 September 2019," the letter reads.

"The total expenditure which is expected to be incurred for this employment is R23 391 351.00."

Ramaphosa indicated that he will also inform the National Council of Provinces.

On Thursday, members of the SANDF finally made their appearance on the Cape Flats after Police Minister Bheki Cele announced a week before that Ramaphosa agreed to deploy the army.

News24 reported on Thursday that members of the army were seen finally patrolling the suburbs of Manenberg and Hanover Park.

The police held stop and search operations and roadblocks under the watchful eye of the soldiers. Pedestrians stared at the rifle-carrying reinforcements, most who responded with a greeting or a nod.

Several residents expressed their joy at the SANDF's arrival and the troubled neighbourhoods. Others were cautious and concerned.

Soldiers started arriving in the city last Friday, but paperwork giving the deployment the go-ahead stalled the process.

