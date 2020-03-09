 

Arrest made in connection with Khayelitsha mass shooting

2020-03-09 15:24

Jenni Evans

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A 32-year-old suspect was arrested on Monday in connection with the killing of seven people in Khayelitsha on Sunday morning.

"As part of an ongoing investigation into the shooting incident where seven persons were killed and seven others injured in Khayelitsha in the early hours of Sunday morning, a team of experienced provincial detectives assigned to the cases has made an arrest today," said police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa on Monday.

The person arrested is from Khayelitsha.

READ | 'These people are monsters': Parly's police committee on Khayelitsha massacre

"More arrests are imminent as the investigation progresses," said Potelwa, adding that the person arrested would appear in court soon.

Meanwhile, the body of a seventh person, the owner of the house where the shooting took place, was found behind a shack on Sunday night.

It is thought he had tried to run away when the shooting started.

The discovery of his body took the death toll to seven. One of the injured is a six-year-old child.

72-hour protocol

The victims are still being identified and their next of kin are being informed.

Police activated their 72-hour protocol, which brings in crime intelligence, trackers and forensics experts, along with other specialised agencies, to track down the perpetrators.

Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz condemned the shooting, which apparently occurred at an unregistered drinking establishment, and extended his condolences to the victims.

He said a written question from MPL Reagen Allen to him on 7 February revealed that there had been 15 such cases over the past 24 months.

READ | Six people shot dead at Khayelitsha tavern, 6-year-old girl wounded in the 'ambush'

They all had one thing in common: the victims were in taverns.

The motives behind such mass shootings included: arguments (5), inter-gang conflict (3), revenge (1), robbery (2), and in four the motive was unknown.

He said there were similarities in the modus operandi of the shootings.

"It is my hope that the [SA Police Service] investigation will bring the necessary relief to the families and friends of those who have lost loved ones during this difficult period. I urge anyone with information that could assist in the investigation to urgently report such to their local SAPS station or to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111."

Read more on:    cape town  |  shootings  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

LIVE | Coronavirus update: 4 more cases confirmed, bringing total in SA to 7

2020-03-09 13:46

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE | Government updates SA on coronavirus developments in the country
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 15:29 PM
Road name: M3 Philip Kgosana Drive Outbound

Outbound
Pinelands 15:25 PM
Road name: Forest Drive Both Ways

Both Ways
More traffic reports
UNLUCKY: No Daily Lotto jackpot winners 2020-03-08 21:24 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 