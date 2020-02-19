 

Arrest made in connection with murder of 72-year-old Durban woman

2020-02-19 16:21

Kaveel Singh

Durban police have arrested a person just a day after a 72-year-old Chatsworth woman was robbed and strangled to death on Tuesday.

Chatsworth-based detectives arrested a 30-year-old suspect who is accused of murdering the woman, police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said on Wednesday.

"Detectives from Chatsworth worked relentlessly to ensure that the perpetrator of a heinous murder is arrested. Following an intensive investigation, police arrested a 30-year-old suspect who is accused of murdering a 72-year-old pensioner from Kharawastan."

He said police had "worked around the clock" interviewing witnesses and "utilising existing technology" to make the arrest.

"The investigation led them to Greyville where the suspect was arrested. It is alleged that the suspect was previously employed by the complainant to conduct maintenance on her property."

Naicker said an identification parade would be conducted.

"The accused will appear at the Chatsworth Magistrate's Court soon."

News24 reported that the woman had been killed during the home invasion on Robin Street.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the victim was at home when four men entered and attacked her.

She said the men fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

Read more on:    durban  |  crime
