 

Arrest made in Langa taxi rank double murder

2018-02-23 11:28

Iavan Pijoos

SA police. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

SA police. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town - Western Cape police have arrested a 51-year-old man who allegedly shot and killed two minibus taxi drivers and injured nine others at the Langa taxi rank in Cape Town.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut said the provincial taxi task team arrested the man - who has links to the taxi industry - in the early hours of Friday morning.

Traut said the man was also linked to another murder in Langa, which happened earlier this month.

READ: 2 killed, 9 injured in Langa taxi rank shooting

On Thursday morning, two taxi drivers were shot and killed while nine people, between the ages of 15 and 45, were injured and had to be admitted to hospital.

At the time, Traut said the killers fled the scene shortly after the attack around 08:13.

The incident was believed to be related to conflict over taxi routes.

"The arrest is [the] culmination of our investigations that started two weeks ago, regarding taxi-related conflict in the area."

The man is expected to appear in the Athlone Magistrate's Court on Monday in connection with two murder and nine attempted murder charges.

Traut said police have not ruled out the possibility of further arrests.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    cape town  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Baby Zahnia murder case postponed again

2018-02-23 11:00

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Shots fired as robbers blow up cash-in-transit van near Pretoria
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday, February 21 2018-02-21 21:21 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 