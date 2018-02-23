Arrest made in Langa taxi rank double murder

What To Read Next

Cape Town - Western Cape police have arrested a 51-year-old man who allegedly shot and killed two minibus taxi drivers and injured nine others at the Langa taxi rank in Cape Town.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut said the provincial taxi task team arrested the man - who has links to the taxi industry - in the early hours of Friday morning.

Traut said the man was also linked to another murder in Langa, which happened earlier this month.

READ: 2 killed, 9 injured in Langa taxi rank shooting

On Thursday morning, two taxi drivers were shot and killed while nine people, between the ages of 15 and 45, were injured and had to be admitted to hospital.

At the time, Traut said the killers fled the scene shortly after the attack around 08:13.

The incident was believed to be related to conflict over taxi routes.

"The arrest is [the] culmination of our investigations that started two weeks ago, regarding taxi-related conflict in the area."

The man is expected to appear in the Athlone Magistrate's Court on Monday in connection with two murder and nine attempted murder charges.

Traut said police have not ruled out the possibility of further arrests.



