Arrest me! - Tito Mboweni taunts police in tweet about cannabis growing on his farm

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has dared SA police to put him behind bars, this after he posted pictures of cannabis growing at this home…again.

"Arrest me then! It’s growing on my farm," said Mboweni in one of four tweets he posted on Sunday afternoon.

Mboweni has been known for his stance on legalizing the naturally growing plant. In early January, he posted a similar series of tweets affirming his stance on the legalised cannabis industry.

Following the 2018 Constitutional Court judgment, the private possession, use and cultivation of cannabis has been de-criminalised and Parliament must now make the legislative adjustments to accommodate this.

Selling cannabis at any scale remains, for the most part, illegal.

In one tweet on Sunday, Mboweni said taxing the plant could help revenue in SA.

"Legalizing this thing = more tax revenue. I need more tax (money) urgently!! Radical Economic Transformation!"

In another post he said: "Legalize it, don’t criminalize it!"

In previous tweets, Mboweni said there were a number of sites around the country, particularly in Limpopo Province, which he argued could give billions in tax money to SARS, if the industry could be legalised, reported News24 sister website Fin24.

He did not clarify his calculations.

"My neighbor found this thing too! The soil is ready in Makgobaskloof to grow it legally! The economy of Lusikisiki and Tzaneen is waiting for legal growth of the stuff!! R4bn plus!! Tax money," Mboweni tweeted at the time.