 

Arrest warrant issued for alleged baby killer after she fails to pitch for court

2018-03-23 11:09

Tammy Petersen

Murdered six-month-old Zahnia Woodward's mother Cindy and father Bradley Robyn. (Tammy Petersen)

Cape Town - A warrant of arrest has been issued for one of the accused in the baby Zahnia Woodward murder case after the woman failed to arrive at the Western Cape High Court for the second time.

Judge Mushtak Parker heard that Simaney Kido no longer lived at the address she had supplied during her bail application.

She used to live with co-accused Mirriam Johnson.

Parker asked the State if Kido was "on the run", to which prosecutor Liezel Herbst replied that she was simply no longer at home.

Parker pointed out that this was a breach of her bail conditions, and her bail was revoked.

Police were searching for her, Herbst said.

The matter was postponed to May 4 for another pre-trial hearing.

The two women - along with Christopher September, Larry Johnson, Taswill Kriel and Morné May - are accused of killing baby Zahnia in Ocean View in December 2016.

The six-month-old was hit by a stray bullet while on her father's arm, outside their home.

Her father had reached for her dummy, which she had spat out, when the bullet hit her in the head.

Her father was also shot in the thigh, but still managed to drive Zahnia to hospital.

Her mother, Cindy, had returned from work and had just exited a taxi when she heard that her baby had been shot.

Zahnia died in the ambulance while being transferred to the Red Cross Children's Hospital, with her mother at her side.

cape town  |  courts  |  crime

2018-03-23 11:04

