Gauteng Metrorail suspects arson may have been behind Monday's train fire in Mayfair, Johannesburg, which left a trailer and a motor coach worth R8m gutted.

Metrorail spokesperson Lillian Mofokeng on Monday said there was no casualties in the latest incident.

In October, two coaches also belonging to Metrorail were set alight on separate platforms at the Germiston station.

Mofokeng at that time said that the damage caused by the suspected arsonists was estimated at more than R6m.

In July, about 50 commuters had to escape to safety when a train caught fire in Booysens‚ Johannesburg.

No commuters were injured in that incident as well.

No arrests have yet been made for the most recent attack.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter