The ANC's regional office in Sedibeng destroyed by a fire in an alleged arson attack (Picture: Supplied)

The ANC in Gauteng has condemned the burning of their regional office in Sedibeng near Vereeniging in the early hours of Monday morning.

According to the ANC, their caretaker, who was on the property at the time, was awakened by the sound of breaking windows at 02:00.

"The next thing he knew, the building was set on fire. He escaped unharmed from the incident," said ANC provincial executive committee spokesperson Tasneem Motara in a statement.

"The burning of our offices is tantamount to an attack on the people of Sedibeng, and it is an act of cowardice by people who want to use violence and threats to undermine the work of the ANC in the region."

"A case of arson is being opened this morning with the Vereeniging SAPS so that the police can help to bring to book those behind this criminal act," Motara said.



Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele confirmed to News24 that a case of arson had been opened and was currently being investigated. He added that no arrests had been made so far.

The Sedibeng region has been in disarray since the June 30 regional conference in 2018.

News24 previously reported that disgruntled members from at least four branches in Sedibeng had approached the courts, challenging the outcomes of the conference.

Members wanted the conference declared null and void, and to also have the newly elected regional executive committee dissolved.

