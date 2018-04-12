Arthur Fraser saga: Inspector-General of Intelligence details intimidation allegations

Inspector-General of Intelligence (IGI) Setlhomamaru Dintwe has laid bare details of alleged intimidation by State Security Agency (SSA) director general Arthur Fraser.

Dintwe launched an urgent court application in which he accused Fraser of interfering with his functions and of seeking to revoke his security clearance.

He said on Wednesday that he would ask the court to put in place measures to "ensure my personal security", following Fraser's "brazen and unlawful actions".

Dintwe said he sought urgent interim relief preventing Fraser from acting "unconstitutionally, unlawfully and [of being] motivated by bad faith".

"I seek a range of declaratory and interdictory relief on a final basis relating to the powers of the director general," he said in his affidavits, dated April 10, which were filed in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

He added that Fraser's decisions had implications for the proper functioning of the office of the IGI.

"By purporting to revoke the security clearance of the inspector general, the director general has infringed upon the constitutional and statutorily-protected independence of the Inspector-General of Intelligence."

He said last November, Fraser addressed a threatening letter to him, saying that Dintwe was in possession of certain classified information submitted by the Democratic Alliance.

This illustrated the extent of abuse, he said.

"It is impossible for me to execute my responsibilities to investigate intelligence services unless I have access to all types of information, including classified information," he said.

In the book The President's Keepers, Fraser was accused of running a parallel intelligence network (PAN) during a previous stint at the spy agency before 2010.

According to the book, an internal SSA probe concluded that Fraser should be charged with treason for his role in the running of the SSA's [PAN] project.

Fraser initiated and oversaw the PAN project as the then deputy director general of the National Intelligence Agency, from 2007 to 2009.

Dintwe said he had received complaints about Fraser, which were serious and had a damaging effect on the standing and the image of the intelligence services.

In May last year, the DA lodged a formal complaint with the office of the IGI and requested an investigation into Fraser's involvement with the PAN project.

Dintwe set out the details of the allegations in his affidavit.

He said Fraser had allegedly fraudulently copied the signature of then minister of intelligence services Ronnie Kasrils when establishing an illegal intelligence programme, known as the PAN.

Fraser is alleged to have improperly awarded tenders and contracts to people associated with his family and other individuals through the PAN.

He said Fraser was aware he was the subject of investigation since May 2017.

Meanwhile, Minister of State Security Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba said she was concerned at the "unprecedented" development.

"I, therefore, will be taking steps to ensure that the matters of concern are dealt with, within the provisions of the legal framework governing our environment, and to ensure that we maintain good governance as is expected from us," Letsatsi-Duba said.

She said Fraser would file responding affidavits.

"It is important to allow the courts to deal with matters before them and therefore no further comments will be made until such time the courts have pronounced accordingly," she added.

