Arthur Mafokate found not guilty of assaulting ex-girlfriend CiCi

Self-proclaimed "king of kwaito" Arthur Mafokate was acquitted in the Midrand Magistrate's Court on Tuesday of assault charges which his former girlfriend, singer Busisiwe "CiCi" Thwala, laid against him.

In March, CiCi claimed Mafokate dragged her on the street in June 2017 and that she had to undergo a pelvic replacement procedure as a result.

According to a statement by Nakeng Attorneys, who represented Mafokate, he had maintained innocence.

In March, Thwala told the court the dispute started when she tried to end her romantic relationship with him, eNCA reported.

She reportedly claimed Mafokate got angry, took her phone and got into his car. She then grabbed the driver's door handle and Mafokate drove for a distance of about 300m, dragging her along.

She claimed she was admitted to hospital and had to undergo hip surgery after the alleged altercation, Times Live reported.

According to Drum, Thwala took to Instagram where she posted a picture of an x-ray that shows screws that have been inserted into her body after suffering from alleged physical abuse by the kwaito star.

"Dear @Arthurmafokate Sir how do you maintain not guilty when these are the screws i have as a result of what you have done to me. Where was the constitution when you violated me ," she asked in the picture's caption. The picture has since been removed.

Mafokate's lawyer, Daniel Nakeng, told The Star that the court had reached the conclusion that there was no reason to convict his client as there was no evidence linking him to the incident.

"The court found that Ms Thwala was the aggressor. She was the one holding onto the door. It's not like she was tied to the car and dragged. If she had let go of the door she would have not been injured," Nakeng reportedly said.

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter