Kwaito musician Arthur Mafokate, who is standing trial on assault allegations, appeared in the Midrand Magistrate’s court on Friday morning.

Although a doctor was called to the stand to give his testimony, both the prosecution and the defense called for the matter to be postponed due to recording machines in the court being out of order.

The magistrate agreed to postpone the trial before apologising to the witness and to Arthur for the inconvenience, which she said was out of the court’s control.

Mafokate is accused of assaulting his singer ex-girlfriend, Busisiwe ‘Cici’ Twala, during a dispute that occurred in June 2017. The assault allegedly caused Cici to undergo a pelvic replacement operation.

In an emotional court testimony in March last year, Cici detailed how Arthur drove a distance of 300 metres, dragging her along the street when she tried to break up with him.

The two have since been in and out of court and although Arthur has maintained his innocence and pressed counter charges of assault against Cici. However, Cici was found not guilty of the assault and as a result, revealed that she would continue with her case against Arthur.

"After months of fighting and threats, my court case against Mafokate finally goes to trial [on] 14th March. I will never stop fighting until I get some form of justice. Too often women shy away from standing up for themselves because we worry what the world will say," she wrote on her Twitter account.

Arthur is expected to appear in the Midrand Magistrate’s court on May 31 as well as June 13.

