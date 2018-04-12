As far as we know he is in prison – Dirco on SA businessman who filmed Ajay Gupta

"As far as we know, [SA businessman Justin van Pletzen] is in prison."

This was the brief comment which Department of International Relations and Cooperation spokesperson Ndivhuwo Mabaya gave News24 before he ended the call.

It was reported on Thursday that Van Pletzen had been released, following his arrest on Monday in connection with a video he had taken of Ajay Gupta in Dubai.

"I don't know. No one has informed us of his release," Mabaya told News24.

He said on Wednesday that they had received confirmation from the South African Consulate General in Dubai that Van Pletzen was in detention.

"It is alleged that Mr Van Pletzen's arrest is linked to a video he recently circulated about Mr Ajay Gupta, whom he met in Dubai. However, this is yet to be confirmed by the local authorities," Mabaya said at the time.

In the video recording, which was widely circulated on social media, Van Pletzen could be seen speaking to a relaxed Gupta. He asked Gupta if he would return to South Africa.

Gupta appeared friendly and told Van Pletzen that South African authorities had not yet given him "a reply".

"The day they give a reply, I'll go there," Gupta said.

