 

Ashwin Willemse hails education as ‘true path to liberation’ after receiving master's degree

2018-07-05 16:47

Correspondent

Ashwin Willemse. (Via Twitter)

Ashwin Willemse. (Via Twitter)

Former Springbok rugby star Ashwin Willemse on Thursday emphasised the transformative power of education, following his and his wife’s graduations at the University of Witwatersrand.

"Education is the path to wherever your heart desires, to wherever your courage will take you; it is the path to the true liberation," said Willemse in an audio clip distributed by the university.

"Our human dignity is embedded in education because, through education, we get to know ourselves; once you know yourself, you can give the world your authentic self," he declared.

READ: Ashwin Willemse graduates from Wits ... with distinction!

Willemse received a Masters of Management in Entrepreneurship and New Venture Creation, with distinction. His wife, Michelle, graduated with a philosophy degree on Tuesday.

The university tweeted a photograph of the couple outside the Great Hall, along with hashtags including "#CoupleGoals".

Meanwhile, Sport24 reported on Thursday that Naas Botha was set to return to the SuperSport studio for the first time since an incident in May, when Willemse walked off a live Super Rugby production.

Willemse said he was "undermined" and "patronised" by Botha and fellow pundit Nick Mallet.

An independent investigation, ordered by Supersport, did not find evidence of racism in the matter, but Willemse has said he will take the matter to the Equality Court.

Read more on:    ashwin willemse

