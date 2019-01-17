 

Asset Forfeiture Unit swoops on ANC KZN deputy chair, 7 others in North Sea Jazz graft probe

2019-01-17 10:56

Kaveel Singh

Mike Mabuyakhulu is facing charges of of money laundering and corruption. (Jabulani Langa, Gallo Images, Daily Sun, file)

Mike Mabuyakhulu is facing charges of of money laundering and corruption. (Jabulani Langa, Gallo Images, Daily Sun, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

KwaZulu-Natal's Asset Forfeiture Unit on Thursday swooped in on top ANC KwaZulu-Natal politician Mike Mabuyakhulu and seven of his co-accused in a corruption case, seizing their property and cars in an early morning raid.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo confirmed the seizures and said they were related to their involvement in the North Sea Jazz Festival graft scandal.

"It is not just Mabuyakhulu, but also his co-accused who have had their assets seized and attached. This is part of the ongoing case."

READ: Top ANC leader from KZN and co-accused back in court over North Sea Jazz Festival

Mabuyakhulu was elected the ANC KwaZulu-Natal deputy chairperson in 2018.

Mhlongo said the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) applied for an interim court order to "quarantine their assets until the finalisation of the matter".

"It can be opposed or challenged in court. It is a process that is ongoing at the moment. It does not mean they are guilty. They might be found not guilty and assets will be sent back to them."

Mabuyakhulu has made appearances in the Durban's Commercial Crime Court facing charges of money laundering and corruption relating to R28m allegedly paid for a North Sea Jazz Festival in Durban in 2012 which never took place.

Companies paid for services not rendered

He was arrested in 2018 along with seven others. Mabuyakhulu, his co-accused and their companies are collectively facing 77 charges.

In a previous sitting the matter was postponed until February for the State to respond to more requests for further particulars on the charge sheet.

Mabuyakhulu's co-accused are Ceaser Walter Mkhize, Mabheleni Ntuli, Mzwandile Basil Ninela, Nonhlanhla Brenda Ninela, Nothando Lorraine Zungu, Ntokozo Ndlovu and Njabulo Mbongwe Mkhize.

The companies involved are Desmond Khalid Golding, DMD Capital PTY LTD, Ishashalazi Production CC, Ishinga Holdings, Maqhoboza Traders CC, Shaka Holdings, Soft Skills Communications 100 CC and Supersize Investment 20CC.

It is alleged that they were paid for their services, even though the event was cancelled.

At a previous court appearance Mabuyakhulu's lawyer, Jimmy Howse, said he was only facing six of the 77 charges, involving R300 000, and suggested that his case should be separated from the rest.

He asked for a "swift response" to the request for further particulars.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    afu  |  mike mabuyakhulu  |  durban  |  corruption  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

LIVE: Step by step: How cash bribes went down at Bosasa - Agrizzi testifies at #StateCaptureInquiry

2019-01-17 10:06

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Matric Results by news24

Enter the examination number or search by province or school (NSC Students) to view results.

/News
WATCH LIVE | #StateCaptureInquiry: Former Bosasa COO Agrizzi back on the stand
Traffic Alerts
Here are the results for the Wednesday, 16 January Lottery draw 2019-01-16 21:02 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 