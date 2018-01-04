 

UPDATE: Reports of at least four deaths in Free State train crash

2018-01-04 11:41
Scenes from the train crash near Kroonstad in the Free State. (Twitter)

Scenes from the train crash near Kroonstad in the Free State. (Twitter)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg - Paramedics have reported that at least four people have died after a passenger train crashed into a truck and another vehicle near Kroonstad in the Free State on Thursday morning.

"Forty passengers are reported to be injured with four fatalities confirmed at this stage," Netcare911 spokesperson Tebogo Magoro said. 

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said at least 100 people were injured. ER24 could not immediately confirm any deaths. 

"Provincial fire and medical services were the first to arrive on the scene, finding that several carriages were lying on the side. A fire had broken out in one of the carriages and had begun to spread," Meiring said in a statement. 

The patients are currently being treated on scene and will be transported to nearby hospitals for urgent treatment.

According to some reports, the train was travelling from Port Elizabeth to Johannesburg.

More to follow.

- Are you there? Send us your eyewitness accounts and photos.


Read more on:    bloemfontein  |  crashes  |  accidents  |  transport

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Extensive search for missing Drakensberg hiker

2018-01-04 10:24

Inside News24

 
Matric Results by news24

Enter the examination number or search by province or school (NSC Students); or surname (IEB Students) to view results

ADVERTORIAL
Competition regulation for a growing and inclusive economy

ADVERTORIAL: The Competition Commission of South Africa is conducting advocacy work in the South African automotive aftermarket industry and has gazetted a Draft Code of Conduct for public comment.

/News
The simple life of Ceres' mountian dwellers
 

This guy made R12.8m working from his laptop and travelling the world

This headline sounds too good to be true, right? Wrong, find out how this guy made it happen.

 
 

You won't want to miss...

WATCH: This guy flew a drone through NYE fireworks
WATCH: Man takes off on deck chair connected to 90 balloons
Top 10 global football transfers
New couples should only see each other twice a week
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday, January 3 2018-01-03 21:02 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 