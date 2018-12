At least 13 people have died following a collision between a minibus taxi and car on Saturday evening on the N2 at Canelands, KwaZulu-Natal.

According to KZN emergency medical services spokesperson Robert McKenzie, both vehicles caught fire after the accident and the preliminary death toll stands at 13.

He added that the exact numbers of the dead cannot be confirmed because of the fires, and that the cause of the accident and the number of dead will be probed in a forensic investigation.

Additionally, four survivors were transported to nearby hospitals by paramedics.

Earlier on Saturday, seven people were also killed in KZN in a separate crash involving two vehicles on the R614 near Appelsbosch.

McKenzie said one other person had sustained critical injuries and was taken to hospital.

"The cause of the crash, between a car and bakkie, is unknown at this stage," he said.