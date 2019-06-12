 

At least 13 Gauteng pupils face criminal charges - Lesufi

2019-06-12 13:04

Riaan Grobler

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi wants to deploy "undercover police" and police in plain clothes to curb violence at schools. 

Lesufi revealed this at Forest High School in Johannesburg at the memorial service for the slain 16-year-old Daniel Bakwela on Tuesday. 

The MEC revealed that it had come to the department's attention that 13 learners in Gauteng are facing various criminal charges. 

"I'm ashamed, my dear children, that as I'm speaking to you now, we've got about 13 children across the province that are appearing in court for various crimes that they've committed outside the school premises. It's embarrassing," Lesufi said. 

ALSO READ: Forest High stabbing: Teen's alleged killer to be moved to another school, says Lesufi

The Gauteng education department became aware of this after it was revealed that Bakwela was facing an earlier charge of armed robbery.

It was one of the reasons why the state did not oppose bail for Bakwela's alleged murderer, Mohammed Mwela, News24 reported

"We instructed departmental officials to go to all courts to establish the number of learners that are charged in court and the number of pupils that are about to appear in court," Lesufi said. 

When approached by News24 on Wednesday, department spokesperson Steve Mabona could not confirm the specific charges the 13 pupils face.

'An eye for an eye makes us blind'

On Tuesday, Lesufi told pupils at the school that revenge was never the answer. 

"There is no child that is born ill-disciplined. Why are we such an ill-disciplined nation? A nation that believes it can resolve problems through violence. An eye for an eye makes all of us blind." 

Lesufi said it was better to have a battle of ideas than a battle of weapons.

"We have identified almost eight schools that are in the same situation that we are going to enter and enforce the law. And the law is very clear - no tavern, no shebeen, next to a school or next to a church," he said.

The Johannesburg Magistrate's Court granted Mwela R5 000 bail on Monday.

He faces a charge of murder for allegedly stabbing Bakwela to death outside his school. He also faces two charges of attempted murder for allegedly stabbing and wounding two other pupils. 

It was earlier reported that the altercation was gang-related. 


KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    panyasa lesufi  |  johannesburg  |  education  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

KZN teacher shooting: 'It has nothing to do with our kids, but we are fearful' - parent

2019-06-12 12:54

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Half a million bonanza for Daily Lotto player 2019-06-11 21:44 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 