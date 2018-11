What To Read Next

The remains of a BMW after a driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle on the West Coast (supplied)

As authorities gear up for the festive season, at least 16 people have died on Western Cape roads over the weekend.

Provincial traffic chief Kenny Africa said the majority of accidents between Friday and Sunday happened around Cape Town.

In one incident, three passengers were killed after a driver apparently lost control of their vehicle under the Liesbeek Parkway bridge.

Pedestrians were also knocked down and killed in Observatory, Kraaifontein and Mfuleni.

Further afield, a truck driver was killed in an accident outside Heidelberg in the Overberg.

On the West Coast, the driver of a BMW lost control of their vehicle, seemingly as a result of a burst tyre, and overturned on a sharp bend outside the town of Redelinghuys on Saturday afternoon.

Two people were flung from the vehicle and were killed.

