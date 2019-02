At least 40 chickens die during accident on N1 southbound between Allandale Road and the Buccleuch Interchange.(Supplied)

Dozens of chickens died after the truck transporting them collided with two other trucks on the N1 southbound, between Allandale Road and the Buccleuch Interchange, in Johannesburg on Thursday.

The cause of the collision has not yet been established.

According to JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar, at least 40 chickens died in the crash. Another 60 were rescued.

Netcare Limited spokesperson Nick Dollman added that an ambulance transported two patients to hospital for assessment and care.



He said the SPCA was also at the scene.

Several lanes were closed as clean-up operations ensued.

However, according to Minnaar, the road has been cleared and traffic is flowing.

He said the circumstances leading up to the accident were under investigation.