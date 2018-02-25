 

At least one car torched and a shop looted in Gugulethu protest

2018-02-25 16:58

Mxolisi Mngadi

A vehicle was set alight at a protest in Gugulethu. (Facebook)

Cape Town - At least one vehicle was set alight and a supermarket was looted by protesters in Gugulethu, Cape Town, authorities said on Sunday.

Provincial traffic chief Kenny Afrika said the new Pick 'n Pay next to Mzoli's Place has been ripped opened by the protesters.

"A lady's vehicle has also been burnt by the protesters," he said.

Lieutenant Colonel Andre Traut confirmed that a supermarket in the area had been looted by protesters.

"A burglary case has been registered but no one has been arrested yet," he said.

Traut said the situation in Gugulethu was being monitored by police.

"Police have been deployed to maintain law and order. No injuries have been reported yet. We will remain in the area on high alert," he said.

He added that most roads in the township have been closed.

It was not immediately clear what the protest was about.

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
