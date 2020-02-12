At least one killed, several injured in Joburg train collision

The scene of the train collision in Horizon, Johannesburg on Wednesday night. (Supplied by ER24)

At least one person was killed in a collision between two trains in Johannesburg on Wednesday evening, according to ER24.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said paramedics has responded to the crash at approximately 21:20.

"Initial reports from the scene show that one person has sustained fatal injuries, while approximately five other people have sustained minor to moderate injuries."



He said injured passengers would be treated and transported to nearby hospitals for further care.

The cause of the collision was being investigated and authorities were on scene, Meiring added.



Prasa spokesperson Nana Zenani told News24 that she was not in a position to comment, as she was yet to receive details of the accident.



