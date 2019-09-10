 

At no stage has Motsoeneng lectured at Wits Business School, says the university

2019-09-10 20:20

Jeanette Chabalala

Motsoeneng at the State capture commission. (Netwerk24)

The Wits Business School (WBS) has denied claims made by embattled former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng, who testified at the state capture inquiry, saying he lectured at the school. 

Testifying at the commission on Tuesday afternoon, Motsoeneng said he wanted to thank the SABC because, "I lecture at the universities. I wonder how many people are saying I am uneducated.

"Even at Wits Business School, I lecture and my lectures about leadership, they have turned them as part of their syllabus. Who said I am uneducated, chairperson?" Hlaudi questioned. 

But the school denied this.

WBS took to twitter and said: "Hlaudi Motsoeneng was invited to take part in a breakfast panel discussion at WBS on 6 Dec 2013. A guest speaker does not make an academic.

"At no stage has Mr Motsoeneng lectured at WBS, nor has any material authored by him formed part of the curriculum of any of our programmes."

Earlier, Motsoeneng told the commission he never lied to the public broadcaster about his qualifications.

Motsoeneng said it was an "insult" for people to say he had lied about his matric certificate.

"I never lied, chairperson. God knows, I never lied. Those people who have employed me, they know," he said.

"It doesn't go well with me when everyone, media and others, they portray me as a liar, including [former] Public Protector [Thuli Madonsela], and I'm going to demonstrate to you chairperson, that, I was approached by Alwyn Kloppers."

He told Justice Zondo that people had been tarnishing his name about the matric certificate. 

He also added that there was no person that was "better than [him]" in the SABC. 

Motsoeneng is expected to return to the commission on Wednesday at 10:00. 

Read more on:    wits  |  hlaudi motsoeneng  |  state capture inquiry
