 

Attack on BLF deputy president 'to intimidate her' ahead of state capture inquiry testimony - BLF

2019-01-20 12:32

Correspondent

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A case has been opened against the attacker of Black First Land First (BLF) deputy president, Zanele Lwana, the organisation said on Sunday.

While the group has welcomed the development, it says the police only opened the case after the BLF put pressure on them, and the organisation says they will lay a complaint with the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID).

An attacker entered Lwana's Soweto flat at about 02:00 on Saturday morning and tried to strangle her, but ran away when other "comrades" in the building woke up. The BLF believes the attack was political, intended to intimidate Lwana, who is due to testify at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into state capture on February 12.

BLF spokesperson Lindsay Maasdorp said on Saturday, "[She] fought back. During the scuffle other comrades woke up and the intruder fled with two phones, including the one of the deputy president.

"The intruder tried to strangle the deputy president, leaving her with an injured neck and bruises on her arms. [We believe] this was … [an] act to try intimidate [Lwana] with the hope of making her back off from submitting evidence to the Zondo Commission on state capture."

On Sunday, the BLF confirmed that a case against the attacker was registered at the Orlando Police station.

Disappointed 

But the organisation is not happy with the police.

"BLF is disappointed that the case was only opened after pressure was put on the police by the movement to do their work. BLF will lay a complaint with the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) in this regard.

"The conduct of the police is not conducive to fighting crime and serving the community. If the police had to be put under pressure before they acted in a case of a prominent leader, what more in the case of an ordinary citizen?" said the BLF in a statement.

The organisation said it reiterated its belief that the attack on Comrade Lwana was part of a conspiracy to try and stop her from giving evidence to the commission of inquiry.

Lwana is supposed to testify about alleged corruption at National Treasury involving the "disappearance" of R4.3 billion. This allegedly occurred under former finance ministers, Pravin Gordhan and Nhlanhla Nene, the BLF said.

Read more on:    blf  |  zanele lwana  |  soweto  |  johannesburg  |  state capture inquiry  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

EXCLUSIVE: Agrizzi to implicate Zuma, Jiba in Bosasa scandal

2019-01-20 07:03

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Matric Results by news24

Enter the examination number or search by province or school (NSC Students) to view results.

/News
PHOTO FEATURE: Shembe descend on holy mountain in KZN for annual pilgrimage
Traffic Alerts
Here are the results for the Saturday 19 January Lottery draw 2019-01-19 21:13 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 