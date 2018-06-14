 

BREAKING: 2 killed, attacker shot dead in stabbing attack at Malmesbury mosque

2018-06-14 07:05

Duncan Alfreds

(File, News24)

(File, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Two worshippers have been killed and several wounded in a stabbing attack at a mosque in Malmesbury in the Western Cape in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Western Cape police confirmed that the attacker was shot dead by police.

The attack comes at the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, and five weeks after another attack at a mosque in Verulam, KwaZulu-Natal.

Provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut said Malmesbury police were called out to the mosque in the early hours of the morning and found two people stabbed to death and several injured.

"A couple of hours ago - about 03:00 - as people got themselves ready to pray, the suspect just got up and started stabbing the people. He was praying with them," Malmesbury Police Constable Henry Durant told News24.

No warning

Fellow worshippers said there was no warning that the suspect, believed to be a foreign national in his 30s, was about to commit the violent crime.

"There was an old man and he tried to cut the old man's head off and the man died. Other people went to the Swartand hospital," said Durant from the scene.

"This guy was not in a hurry - he was very calm - he did not run, he walked away. He had a big Rambo knife."

Police officers approached the suspect, who refused to lay down his knife and charged at the officers.

"He ignored the calls and tried to attack police. He was shot and killed in the process. His death will be investigated by IPID," Traut said.

There is no identified motive for the crime yet.

"We don't know anything. There is no information, there is no motive, there's nothing like that," said Durant.

Provincial detectives are currently combing the scene for clues.

Shock

The Muslim Judicial Council said it was "shocked to its core" to learn about the attack on the Malmesbury Masjied.

"We can confirm that two people have been killed whilst in I'tikaaf and another regular musallee of the Masjied injured."

"We do not have any further details as yet but we urge the community not to jump to any conclusions until clarity can be given," the MJC said.

On May 10, armed men stabbed and injured two workers and killed a worshipper at a Shia mosque in Verulam, outside Durban.

READ: Deadly attack at KZN mosque

The mosque also had its library petrol-bombed during the attack.

A bomb was found at the mosque in the week after the attack.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    mjc  |  cape town  |  crime  |  religion

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'Our people still go missing without a trace,' says activist during KZN World Albinism Day march

54 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
VIDEO: Tensions flare as police, residents clash in Eersterust
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday June 13 2018-06-13 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 