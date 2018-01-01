Attacker shot dead by Joburg police

Johannesburg
- A man who attacked another with a knife, before turning on police, was shot
dead by an officer in Braamfontein in the early hours of Monday morning.
"Police
were driving along the corner of Simmonds and Wolmarans roads when they saw two
people fighting. One was stabbing the other with a knife," explained
police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubela.
"Police
stopped and tried to intervene in their fight. The one who had the knife
attacked the police and the police shot at him."
Makhubela
said that the attacker died instantly, while the stabbing victim was taken to
hospital.
A case of
attempted murder and an inquest have been opened.
Meanwhile, in
Hillbrow, during New Year’s celebrations, two male stab victims were found by
police and taken to hospital for further care.
The men were
found lying together. They had apparently been walking in the street when
they were attacked.
Further
investigations are underway.
Also in
Hillbrow, the driver of a taxi was injured after he collided with another taxi
shortly after midnight. No one else was hurt.
During a raid
in a building in Hillbrow, police also found an indoor shack on fire.
Together with other community members, they put the fire out.
Makhubela
said that compared to previous years, celebrations in Hillbrow could be
considered "peaceful".