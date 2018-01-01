Attacker shot dead by Joburg police

Johannesburg - A man who attacked another with a knife, before turning on police, was shot dead by an officer in Braamfontein in the early hours of Monday morning.

"Police were driving along the corner of Simmonds and Wolmarans roads when they saw two people fighting. One was stabbing the other with a knife," explained police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubela.

"Police stopped and tried to intervene in their fight. The one who had the knife attacked the police and the police shot at him."

Makhubela said that the attacker died instantly, while the stabbing victim was taken to hospital.

A case of attempted murder and an inquest have been opened.

Meanwhile, in Hillbrow, during New Year’s celebrations, two male stab victims were found by police and taken to hospital for further care.

The men were found lying together. They had apparently been walking in the street when they were attacked.

Further investigations are underway.

Also in Hillbrow, the driver of a taxi was injured after he collided with another taxi shortly after midnight. No one else was hurt.

During a raid in a building in Hillbrow, police also found an indoor shack on fire. Together with other community members, they put the fire out.

Makhubela said that compared to previous years, celebrations in Hillbrow could be considered "peaceful".