Audititor-General Makwetu disappointed at outcomes: Key points

Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu revealed on Wednesday the "disappointing" audit results for national and provincial governments for the 2018/2019 financial year.
Here are some of his key findings:
- Overall, the audit outcomes have regressed since 2014/2015 with only 80 auditees improving and 91 regressing. Only 100 (26%) of the auditees managed to produce quality financial statements and performance reports and to comply with key legislation, thereby receiving a clean audit. In 2014/2015, 106 auditees had clean audits.
- There were serious weaknesses in the financial management of national and provincial governments that had not been addressed over the past five years.
- The financial health of auditees continued to deteriorate - with departments in particular struggling to balance their finances.
- Unauthorised expenditure remained high at R1.365bn.
- There was an emerging risk of increased litigation and claims against departments. Over a third of the departments had claims against them above 10% of their next year's budget.
- A deficit of R62.06bn was incurred by the 31% of public entities whose expenditure exceeded their revenue - 90% of the deficit related to the Road Accident Fund.
- Fruitless and wasteful expenditure continued to rise, with 223 auditees losing R849m in the current year. Over the five years, R4.16bn of government expenditure was fruitless and wasteful.
- Irregular expenditure increased to R62.60bn from the R51bn reported last year.
- Compiled by Jan Gerber