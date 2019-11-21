 

Audititor-General Makwetu disappointed at outcomes: Key points

2019-11-21 05:28

Jan Gerber

Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu. (Jan Gerber, News24)

Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu revealed on Wednesday the "disappointing" audit results for national and provincial governments for the 2018/2019 financial year.

Here are some of his key findings:

  • Overall, the audit outcomes have regressed since 2014/2015 with only 80 auditees improving and 91 regressing. Only 100 (26%) of the auditees managed to produce quality financial statements and performance reports and to comply with key legislation, thereby receiving a clean audit. In 2014/2015, 106 auditees had clean audits.
  • There were serious weaknesses in the financial management of national and provincial governments that had not been addressed over the past five years.
  • The financial health of auditees continued to deteriorate - with departments in particular struggling to balance their finances.
  • Unauthorised expenditure remained high at R1.365bn.
  • There was an emerging risk of increased litigation and claims against departments. Over a third of the departments had claims against them above 10% of their next year's budget.
  • A deficit of R62.06bn was incurred by the 31% of public entities whose expenditure exceeded their revenue - 90% of the deficit related to the Road Accident Fund.
  • Fruitless and wasteful expenditure continued to rise, with 223 auditees losing R849m in the current year. Over the five years, R4.16bn of government expenditure was fruitless and wasteful.
  • Irregular expenditure increased to R62.60bn from the R51bn reported last year.

- Compiled by Jan Gerber

Read more on:    kimi makwetu  |  corruption  |  parliament 2019
