An employee of the Auditor-General's office was shot and wounded while staying over at a guesthouse in Vanderbijlpark on Friday morning, Gauteng police said.

The 32-year-old woman had been sleeping when an unknown man fired shots at her through the window at around 03:50, Lieutenant Colonel Lungelo Dlamini said.

She was hit in the right thigh and knee.

"The suspect gained entrance through the window. He also fired four more shots while inside but they didn't hit the victim," Dlamini said.

The shooter made off with two laptops.

It is not immediately clear whether the shooting was linked to the woman's occupation or whether it was part of a house robbery.

Dlamini said she was in a stable condition in a local hospital.

Comment from the Auditor-General's office was not available at the time of publishing.

