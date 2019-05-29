'Aunty Pat', Ronald Lamola and Malema's menagerie grows: How Twitter reacted to the Cabinet

President Cyril Ramaphosa's "reconfigured" and reduced Cabinet had the Twitterati upping their meme game as a few surprises were dropped after a wait of almost an hour.

Tito Mboweni's cooking fans will miss him and the EFF is yet to pick an animal to describe the new Cabinet that it says it rejects.

In a bittersweet moment, ANC veteran Jackson Mthembu, who is still mourning the loss of his daughter, is the dad who mastered Twitter with a heartfelt thanks for his appointment to the presidency.

Thank you Mr President , thank you @MYANC , thank you #SouthAfrica . Iam truly honoured to be appointed #Minister . I promise to serve our people with diligence and integrity .



Good party leader Patricia "Aunty Pat" De Lille's appointment as Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Development was probably the biggest surprise after her acrimonious departure from the DA and the mayorship of Cape Town.

De Lille's career at Parliament comes full circle after her initial entry as a Pan Africanist Congress (PAC) MP and Arms Deal whistleblower.

@ZayaLoves tweeted: "Auntie Pat? It's 'Minister Pat' to you."

The "Pravin or Pravout" questions were answered when Pravin Gordhan was returned as Minister of Public Enterprises in spite of a furore over Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's findings over him last week and the EFF calling on the president to not elect him.



"Guess who's back" tweeted @Wendy_Mothata with a picture of a laughing Gordhan.

The ANC's elections coordinator Fikile Mbalula returned to the Cabinet as Minister of Transport with a tidied up Twitter profile without his trademark "Fearfokkol" in his moniker, and the message: "Thank you Mr President, ready to hit the ground running."

The absence of some of the older guard was welcomed with @Da_Vince2 tweeting: "As long as Bathabile Dlamini is out of #cabinet2019 I will sleep well tonight.

The leader of the official opposition Mmusi Maimane called it a "change of actors performing to the same script".

A clue to Mboweni's appointment may have been hidden in his latest recipe proposal on Twitter, the cooking of which he said might have to be delayed for a few weeks.



The new Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize retweeted congratulations, and EFF leader Julius Malema retweeted comments that Chapter 9 institutions may no longer hold as much sway after the reappointment of Gordhan.

The party tweeted short video interviews with Malema stating his views on the new Cabinet, starting by wishing those in the "compromised Cabinet" strength.

After a run of likening some journalists and politicians to lizards and crocodiles, the EFF included hyenas in its menagerie.



He hoped former ANC Youth Leaguer Ronald Lamola would do well, but cautioned that Lamola would be "serving with hyenas", who are "quick to destroy".

He thought including Employment with the Labour ministry was "stupid", and appointing Gordhan was "to show a middle finger to the Chapter 9 institutions".

Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina also raised concerns about it by saying it "undermines the rule of law".



The gender balance was also welcomed after the government tweeted that for the first time half the Cabinet was female.



"This is so awesome!!" tweeted @jet

To some, the joined ministries made sense, but not so much to others.

"These combinations makes so much sense," tweeted @nonku.

Ramaphosa was inaugurated as president on Saturday after the ANC garnered 57% of the votes in the national and provincial elections held on May 8.

READ: From Patricia to Pandor - Here is Ramaphosa’s new (smaller) Cabinet

People have been on tenterhooks as the ANC ironed out some issues flagged by its integrity committee.

An apparent added complication was the delaying of David Mabuza's swearing in, and the adverse findings by Mkhwebane against Gordhan.

There appeared to be no leaks of Cabinet members on Wednesday night with @kgmadisa noting "Leakists have gone quiet".



