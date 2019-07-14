 

WATCH: Australian rugby star suffers cuts to his arm in stand off with Sandton robber

2019-07-14 17:50

Jenni Evans and Garrin Lambley

Taniela Tupou. (Getty Images)

Taniela Tupou. (Getty Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Australian prop Taniela Tupou was slightly injured after his phone was snatched from him when he and the team were walking back to their Sandton hotel after dinner on Saturday night, the team's spokesperson said. 

"Last night in Sandton, north of Johannesburg, Wallabies prop Taniela Tupou was the victim of a phone snatch 50 metres from the team hotel," said Chris Ford by statement.

The 135kg player had been to dinner with eight other players for dinner across the road from the hotel.

"They were walking back at approximately 9.15pm local time, when a man snatched his mobile phone before running away to get into a waiting vehicle. 

"Tupou thought it was one of his teammates. When he realised he didn’t know the person, he gave chase and tried to grab it out of the car and suffered some minor cuts to his arm." 

He said police took statements from all the players and believe it was part of a series of incidents that night. Tupou was the only player involved in the incident. 

The team is in South Africa for a showdown with the Springboks next weekend. 

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Diamond deal: SA soapie actor, who pretended to be a cop, arrested

2019-07-14 16:26

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Three winners! 2019-07-13 21:35 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

Corporate Tax Consultant

Western Cape
Mass Staffing Projects
R300 000.00 - R550 000.00 Per Year

Senior Accountant

Cape Town
PurpleDot Solutions
R40 000.00 - R45 000.00 Per Month

Quantity Surveyor

Western Cape
Tumaini Consulting
R400 000.00 - R500 000.00 Per Year

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 