 

Authorities monitoring oil spill in Algoa Bay

2019-07-06 20:40

Correspondent

(File, Bilal Tarabey, AFP)

Authorities are monitoring an oil spill that took place in Algoa Bay in the early hours of Saturday, the Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries said.

The oil spill happened during offshore bunkering operations in Anchorage 1 of the Port of Nqura at around 04:40, department spokesperson Albi Modise said.

"It was reported that approximately 200 to 400 litres of fuel from the receiving vessel MV Chrysanthi S, flag state Liberia, was spilled into the sea as a result of overflow during the fuel transfer," he said.

A team was dispatched to mitigate and contain the spread.

Modise said the spill was considered a "Tier 1 level incident", which did not require intervention from national authorities as local resources were sufficient.

"The department will provide assistance if the incident escalates and requires it."

Weather conditions were hindering operations and wildlife assessments but the situation was reported to be managed and under control.

"The oil is not expected to reach the coast and currently moving in an offshore direction," said Modise.

Others monitoring the situation included Transnet National Ports Authority, South African National Parks and the South African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds.

Modise said a contingency plan was in place for the area and would be activated if it was determined that oil was likely to wash ashore.

 

